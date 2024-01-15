Mystery surrounds the death of a man in the earlier hours of Friday in Woodstock. The body of the man believed to be a foreign national was found by a passerby on the corner of Russell Street and Main Road.

A Daily Voice source says: “Apparently he was stabbed in his neck and died on the scene. A lot of people say that the foreigners lived around there, but they don’t know who he was. They couldn’t see his face so they couldn’t identify him as someone they know.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed that the incident is being investigated. Van Wyk says: “This office can confirm that Cape Town Central SAPS is investigating an inquest following the body of an unidentified adult male found in Russell Street, District Six at 5.22am on Friday morning.”

Police spokesman Captain Frederick Van Wyk. Van Wyk claims that the man was found with no visible wounds and a post-mortem will determine the cause of death. Van Wyk says: “No visible wounds were found on the body. At this stage the reason for death is unknown. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” However, the source confirmed that the man was wounded as there was blood coming from his neck.