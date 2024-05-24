Durbanville police are investigating after the decomposing body of a man was found in a storm drain. The body of the unknown man was discovered after workers at a nearby shopping complex complained to the municipality about the blocked drain and the bad smell emanating from it.

Police spokesman Captain F.C Van Wyk says: “Durbanville police registered an inquest following the discovery of the body of an unidentified male in a storm water drain on Wednesday at about 11:50 am at the corner of Goedemoed and Langeberg Road, Goedemoed, Durbanville. “A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Investigations continue.” At the scene, police divers erected a three-leg metal contraption to retrieve the body which was lying deep inside the drain, while the usually busy street was cordoned off.