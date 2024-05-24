Durbanville police are investigating after the decomposing body of a man was found in a storm drain.
The body of the unknown man was discovered after workers at a nearby shopping complex complained to the municipality about the blocked drain and the bad smell emanating from it.
Police spokesman Captain F.C Van Wyk says: “Durbanville police registered an inquest following the discovery of the body of an unidentified male in a storm water drain on Wednesday at about 11:50 am at the corner of Goedemoed and Langeberg Road, Goedemoed, Durbanville.
“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Investigations continue.”
At the scene, police divers erected a three-leg metal contraption to retrieve the body which was lying deep inside the drain, while the usually busy street was cordoned off.
A shocked 50-year-old man who works close to the scene said: “People were complaining about the water not flowing properly and that the storm drain in Langeberg Street was blocked, and there was also a very bad smell, but no-one could have imagined that there was a dead man in the drain.
“They apparently contacted the municipality who came to check it out and that’s how they discovered the body. The police said it was very badly decomposed and he could have been in the drain for a while already.
“Nobody knew who the person was.”