The chameleon of the political world is staging yet another comeback in Cape Town. Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille has been announced as the Good Party’s premier candidate for the Western Cape.

De Lille, or Aunty Pat as she is fondly known, is a former Cape Town Mayor and Good says she “offers voters a tried and tested leader with unmatched experience that is necessary to attend to, and eradicate, the suffering experienced by the majority of the Province’s residents”. De Lille served as a Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport and as an MEC for Social Development in the Western Cape. She is the only Executive Mayor of Cape Town, since 1994, to serve a full 5 year term of office and then get re-elected with an increased majority.

In 2019, consistent with the practice of having an opposition leader serve in the national Cabinet, De Lille was appointed as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. As the new Minister of Tourism appointed by the president last year, she immediately got to work cancelling the scandalous R1 billion Tottenham Hotspurs deal. Brett Herron, GOOD Secretary-General & Member of Parliament, said: “De Lille is the only woman to lead a politically represented party and is the only woman leader to have started two political parties which won seats in national, provincial and local government.”