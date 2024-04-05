Members of a local dance studio are ready to stomp their competition at the DanceStar World Dance Masters in Croatia next month. The Bellville-based Basic Black Dance Crew will compete in the Senior Urban Hip Hop Formation Team Category and are among more than 7000 competitors from 54 countries across the world.

Other genres include ballet, contemporary, tap, folklore, open and commercial. Among their members is Gita Urion, 20, from Grassy Park. Glad: Gita Urion is proud to represent SA. Picture supplied The former Wynberg Girls’ High School pupil said she is proud that Basic Black qualified for the global event.

“We’ve worked and trained tirelessly in order to do our very best in the competition. I believe that every dancer who will be competing in Croatia will carry South Africa’s name very high and will bring home awards,” she said. Basic Black qualified for the annual event after dominating the DanceStar Cape Town qualifiers in November last year. They were awarded first place in their respective category and also took home Best Choreography in the competition.

Director of Basic Black Dance Crew, Kim Cumming, said they are putting in long hours. “We are blessed to have one of SA’s best choreographers, Rudi Smit, who has been choreographing our routines for the last 10 years ensuring that our routine will be of that international standard level and that each dancer will perform to the best of their ability,” she said. Each dancer needs around R30 000 for the trip.