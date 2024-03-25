Crimefighters in Strandfontein are gearing up to launch a creative child road safety project which has seen the construction of a mini-town at the local cop shop.
For several months, volunteers have been painting an entire parking lot and erected miniature street signs for the project, spearheaded by the Community Police Forum (CPF).
CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter says they were inspired by a similar project in Bishop Lavis.
“We started in December and it was supposed to be launched as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, but we would not have been done by then because we did not have all the tools.
“The [specific street marking]paint was relatively expensive, so we reached out to our community to assist us by donating paint.”
The volunteers were also saddened to hear of the death of a Grade 1 learner who was killed while crossing the street.
Six-year-old Arkash Okwan Mpayipheli, from Langa, died outside the gates of Wespoort Primary in Mitchells Plain in January.
A witness said the driver waited opposite the school and hooted for the child to come over. The boy ran across the road and was struck.
“We were very sad to hear about what happened to the little boy but we hope that this initiative will help reduce the amount of fatalities and injuries of young children on our roads,” Schuter explains.
The project which is being launched in partnership with Strandfontein Police and local early childhood development (ECD) centres, and Schuter says by combining play with these carefully designed excursions and programmes, valuable knowledge and skills can be taught to the laaities in an interactive and enjoyable manner.
She adds that residents Faizel Flowers, Eugene Hector and Igshaan Phillips cleaned up and painted the yard and transformed the dull parking lot into a colourful play area.