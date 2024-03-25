Crimefighters in Strandfontein are gearing up to launch a creative child road safety project which has seen the construction of a mini-town at the local cop shop. For several months, volunteers have been painting an entire parking lot and erected miniature street signs for the project, spearheaded by the Community Police Forum (CPF).

CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter says they were inspired by a similar project in Bishop Lavis. “We started in December and it was supposed to be launched as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, but we would not have been done by then because we did not have all the tools. “The [specific street marking]paint was relatively expensive, so we reached out to our community to assist us by donating paint.”

The volunteers were also saddened to hear of the death of a Grade 1 learner who was killed while crossing the street. Six-year-old Arkash Okwan Mpayipheli, from Langa, died outside the gates of Wespoort Primary in Mitchells Plain in January. A witness said the driver waited opposite the school and hooted for the child to come over. The boy ran across the road and was struck.