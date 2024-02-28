Police are probing a group of gun-toting skollies from Kleinvlei who were filmed firing wildly in the air while attending a funeral in Joe Slovo over the weekend. The shocking videos which surfaced on social media, shows members of The Horribles gang from Melton Rose as they boldly display their guns which includes pistols and rifles.

In the four video clips, they smile into the camera and dance in the street, with some firing shots wildly, seemingly not worried about hitting someone or getting caught. According to a social media post, one of the main shooters has been identified as a gang leader named “Ougat” who is seen firing a klomp skote from a rifle and later other alleged gang members are seen picking up the doppies in the street. According to a representative of the Kleinvlei Community Policing Forum (CPF) the videos were filmed in Joe Slovo informal settlement, where the gang attended a funeral.

The representative, who asked not to be named due to safety concerns, says a meeting was called with Kleinvlei police after the videos were released on social media. The shocking videos which surfaced on social media shows members of The Horribles gang from Melton Rose appearing min gespin as they boldly display their guns which includes pistols and rifles. pic screengrabbed The shocking videos which surfaced on social media shows members of The Horribles gang from Melton Rose appearing min gespin as they boldly display their guns which includes pistols and rifles. pic screengrabbed The source explains: “We have spoken to the Station Commander about the street parade of The Horribles gangsters who openly flashed their guns and we have informed the police that we as CPF and community will not tolerate such behaviour.

“The Station Commander explained that Kleinvlei police along with other Law Enforcement agencies are on the matter and also explained that this incident happened over the weekend in the Joe Slovo area, at a funeral of a gangster, to which The Horribles gang was invited. “We are of the view that this must get the highest attention, if they can get their hands so easily on machine guns, how easy will they get it into our precinct?” He says the community is gatvol of gangsters who are holding Kleinvlei residents hostage.