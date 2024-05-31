A barber from Montana says he still suffers from pain after he was wrongfully shot by police in 2008. Kasika Musa, 49, says the two bullets from the shooting, which occurred after a violent altercation with a staff member at his unisex hair salon in Gugulethu, are still lodged in his left leg.

The Congolese national says the male employee stole R500 from him: “We started fighting because I needed my money back because that was a lot of money at that time. “The first group of police arrived and this guy was beating me up but when the second group arrived I started to explain that the guy ran away. But the police shot me instead of chasing the thief.” Scars: Musa shows where bullets struck. Picture: supplied Musa says the cops took him to a hospital and he later made a case against the officer who shot him.

However, nothing has happened to the case. “They covered it up because they saw I'm not from here. Up until today, I haven't been to court or anything,” he says. Musa says he appointed various attorneys to take his case but they allegedly scammed him as well.

“Even the lawyers ate my money for all the years. “When I walk sometimes my left leg locks, I can't run anymore and I used to be a sportsman and the best runner.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the matter was withdrawn at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.