The legal status of the Congolese man accused of stabbing an American tourist to death has come under the spotlight. On Tuesday at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, the State said they encountered a problem while investigating the citizenship status of Gedeon Tshimowa, 27.

Tshimowa allegedly stabbed Phillips Olagoke Allen-Barake, 22, on 9 February at Atlantic Point backpackers in Green Point. The two had reportedly been fighting the previous night and the next morning while Allen-Barake was playing gospel music in the kitchen, Tshimowa allegedly stabbed him in the neck and chest. Phillips Olagoke Allen-Barake, 22, was stabbed on February 9 at Atlantic Point backpackers in Green Point. pic social media pic Leon knipe State prosecutor Ricardo Swarts told the court the accused only gave his alternative address to the investigating officer yesterday, and it still needs to be verified.

He said Tshimowa had no previous convictions, no outstanding arrest warrants and no other pending matters. Swarts explains: “The status of the accused is a problem for the State. There are two findings from Home Affairs, one that indicates there are no records – this is based on the name and details given to the police and the permit he gave to the police upon his arrest. “The second printout indicates that the accused has a visa valid until 15 November, however the picture on the refugee status doesn’t correspond with the accused. That needs to be clarified.”