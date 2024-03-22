There will be some egg-citing programmes at City facilities for kids this Easter holidays. The City of Cape Town’s libraries and recreation facilities are pulling out all the stops to make this school holiday extra fun.

The line-up of hundreds of activities is nothing to yolk about, mense. The City’s facilities offer a range of activities, catering for children and young people of all ages. Libraries and recreational centres are particularly popular, and always have lots to keep children occupied. “Our community services facilities are safe spaces – more so during the school holidays – and I encourage parents to send their little ones to their local facility.

"It's the ideal opportunity to let their hair down, discover a new talent or learn a new hobby, and to make new friends," said Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross. pic from facebook For details about the holiday programmes at your library or recreation centre, visit a City facility near you. With sunny days forecast, community swimming pools that are operational, will be open this weekend, and then from 25 March to 1 April, they will open daily for the school holidays, after which they will close for the off-season.

Each City facility will run their own lekker activities, and include arts and crafts, board games, career expos, dance classes, hiking, movie days and puppet shows, talent shows as well as a range of sports such as cricket, soccer, table tennis, volleyball and more. Many of these are offered at no cost, although some require a minimal fee. A list of activities at recreational facilities is available here: www.capetown.gov.za/holidayprogrammes