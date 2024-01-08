Concerned Delft residents are calling for the City to do something about the Hague Recreational Hall which has been vandalised yet again. Criminals targeted the Delft facility from 2019, and almost everything has been stolen and a derelict shell remains.

Ward councillor Michelle Adonis says the damage is so severe that it will cost a hefty amount to repair. “The decay started in 2019, and the breaking down of the facility was in 2021, over a period of time, the tables, the geysers were stolen. There is nothing left in there, the vandalism and continuous theft happens everyday. “There are security guards but one was stabbed more than a week ago. This is criminality and the silence from the authorities is sending a message that we are saying to elements out there that there are no consequences to what they are doing,” she explains.

Adonis has approached the City but says nothing has happened. Councillor Michelle Adonis. Picture: Supplied “All I was told was that there is a process of handing the hall to the Department of Education, but no one came back to me to confirm if that is really happening,” she adds. A security guard, who asked not to be named, says they don’t confront the skollies anymore.

“Our colleague was moved to another site after he was stabbed. We lock ourselves in our room and let criminals do what they want to do because we don’t want to be hurt. We don’t know what to do when the law enforcement is not taking any action.” Delft Community policing forum chairperson Reggie Maart said this is becoming a challenge. “Children are smoking there and they wait for bakkies and jump on the vehicles and steal things and run into the hall.