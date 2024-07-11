The Cape Town soccer fraternity is mourning the loss of a stalwart and contributor to the beautiful game. Charles Jongbloed, an influential member of the Heideveld Local Football Association (LFA) passed away at the age of 68 years old on Tuesday following a brief illness.

Jongbloed started playing junior football for Chelsea FC in 1965 where he progressed to senior football in 1970 at age 16, moving to Everton FC. He went on to represent the Cape Herald All-Star XI and Western Province from 1977 to 1979, as well as the South African XI in 1979. In addition to being named Player of the Year in 1971 and 1975, Jongbloed also won the Maggot Trophy in 1976 and the LFA Sportsman of the Year award in 1971, 1974, and 1977.

He was the chairman of Everton United from 1993 to 1997 and was an avid administrator. After being inducted into Everton United's lifetime membership in 2005, he spent several years on the sidelines cheering the local team on. Tributes and messages of condolences poured in on social media for Jongbloed, whose death was described as a giant tree that has fallen.

Roger Fortune posted: “Thank you for the life lessons and always reminding me of the importance of our family first after God.” Gwappie Esau said: “Thank you for what you've done and the mentorship at Everton and the LFA. Words fail me.” Jongbloed's son Preston said: “Thank you for all the support during this time. We will communicate further about the funeral arrangements. Please allow the family a day or so to adjust to this reality.”