The hartseer family of slain Cleo Diko have called on the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court to stop delaying her murder case amid ongoing postponements. More than a year has passed without any progress in the case as accused, Sandile Jegwa, 38, returned to court on Friday.

The 34-year-old beautician who disappeared in October 2022, after going out with a group of friends, was found on 27 January 2023, under a pile of cement and tiles, with a rope tied around her neck, in Mandalay. It was later discovered that Jegwa, who was last seen with Diko, resided at the address where her body was found. Sources said cops received a call from the suspect’s mother informing them about blood-stained blankets and pillows she had come across while cleaning the separate entrance where he stayed.

Jegwa’s case was again postponed until 7 February for the defence to consult with the accused. Civil rights group, Action Society, says it was nothing but unprofessional delay tactics by the accused and his defence team. Spokesperson Kaylynn Palm says the accused is “playing a game of cat and mouse”.