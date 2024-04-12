A 12-year-old schoolboy was tragically killed after being hit by a car on Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Woodstock on Wednesday morning. The Grade 5 learner from Walmer Primary School was killed while on his way to school at 6.57am, bringing traffic to a standstill as authorities closed off the inbound lanes near the Searle Street turn-off.

It’s believed the little boy was trying to cross the inbound lanes on foot when he was struck. When the Daily Voice arrived on scene, all the inbound lanes were closed and the body lay covered in the middle lane. Heartbroken: Boy’s dad, in black jacket, was inconsolable. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Traffic Services spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, confirmed the accident and added: “This resulted in a secondary collision involving two more vehicles. The pedestrian was declared deceased by paramedics.

“The affected lanes were reopened just before 11am.” About one hour after the accident, a man believed to be the child’s father arrived at the scene with three other men. Emergency workers however kept the grief-stricken dad, who was traumatised by the tragic scene, away from the body.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said the department is currently providing counselling and support to the school. “This is a tragic incident and we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the learner, as well as the school community,” she said in a statement. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Cape Town Central police registered a culpable homicide case following an accident in which a 12-year-old boy was fatally injured in Searle Street yesterday morning.