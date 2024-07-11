Colin Booysen, the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, has been arrested for the murder of an alleged gang boss who was killed in 2017. Marwaan “Dinky” Desai, 45, the alleged leader of the Nice Time Kids in Lentegeur, was shot and killed while sitting in his parked BMW X5.

Desai and Shameem Mohammed from Lansdowne were parked at the Caltex garage at the Howard Centre, in Forest Drive. According to a witness, two balaclava-clad men jumped out of a Hyundai Tucson, ran up to the BMW X5 and opened fire. Big Brother: ‘Donkie’ Booysen. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Cops apparently found R80 000 cash on the backseat and boot of the BMW.

Booysen appeared in court on Wednesday with four other suspects facing serious charges, including murder. Colin, 57, as well as Sillico Zainauet Oliphant, 41, Herbert Anthony Zoutman, 57, and Moegamat Faizel Abrahams, 43, appeared in Bellville Magistrate’s Court while their co-accused Sipho Prince Khumalo appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said the group was nabbed on Tuesday following investigations into drug activities.

She said one suspect is still at large. The accused all face charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), murder, dealing in drugs and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They are accused of managing a racketeering enterprise. Murdered: Marwaan ‘Dinky’ Desai, 45. Picture; supplied According to court papers, “It is claimed that between June 2015 and December 2017 in the Western Cape and Gauteng, while managing, employed by, or associated with the enterprise, the accused engaged directly or indirectly in the Enterprise’s operations through a series of criminal activities.”

The men are also accused of the murder of Mark Groenewald near Reiger Park, in the district of Boksburg. Hani says the five were busted on Tuesday by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team Western Cape together with Crime Intelligence WC, SAPS Organised Crime Investigation Narcotics and PHO Gauteng Detectives, Cold Case Unit. The officer adds: “Their arrest emanates from cases that involve drug trafficking and three murders that occurred from the period between December 2015 to December 2017.

“The investigation into the drug activities of this grouping provided evidence of murders [hits] that were ordered due to clashes that occurred relating to the distribution of drugs in the Western Cape as well in the Gauteng area. Six suspects were identified. “Warrants of arrests were issued for the six suspects. One suspect was traced and arrested in Gauteng, and four other suspects were traced and arrested in Cape Town. “One suspect is still at large and the investigation continues.”