A Bonteheuwel family are reeling in shock following the tragic death of a father who was caught in a gang crossfire. Nadeem Mclean, 31, was shot and killed in Pendoring Street, Bonteheuwel on Tuesday just before 9pm.

The well-known father of two boys, aged eight and 12, was shot once in the back as he was making his way to a local shop. His sister Nazli says she was standing at the shop when gunshots rang out. Nazli says: “I was at the shop and my brother was on his way, this guy just started shooting.

“My brother tried to turn around to run back home and he got shot, he collapsed on the floor in the lounge.” She says Nadeem was killed four days before his 32nd birthday, which would have been on Saturday. According to Nazli, Tino, an alleged Americans gang member, who was shot in the leg, was the target of the shooters.

Nadeem Mclean She says: “I was buying my cigarettes and more people were standing behind me. The guy that they came for was standing a small distance away from me. In the corner of my eye, I saw people running and I was standing against the fence. “When the shooting was done I ran home and my sister-in-law shouted ‘Nazli, Nadeem was geskiet’. “He was lying in a pool of blood.”

Nazli’s neighbour, a 12-year-old girl, was injured when a bullet grazed her shoulder. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms: “Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder and two counts of attempted murder cases following a shooting in Pendoring Street, Bonteheuwel on Tuesday, where a 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded, and a 20-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were wounded. “The 31-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.”