The notorious Boland serial killer has been found guilty of the horrific murders of three women who were lured to their deaths and their bodies dumped on a farm in Wellington. After years of delays and courtroom shenanigans, the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday found Johan Williams guilty on 20 charges which include murder, rape, kidnapping and assault.

Williams was busted in July 2018 for the murder of missing Kuils River mom, Chantelle Mathyssen. The 21-year-old’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm weeks after she was lured to Wellington by Williams, who had promised her a job. On the same day, another woman’s body was also found on the farm.During the trial, Williams’ former girlfriend testified against him. She told the court about the text messages between him and this victim Maria Isaacs.

Maria, 33, was taken by her cousin Magdalena to meet with Williams on 16 June 2018 at Wellington Police Station. Maria left with Williams and her family never heard from her again. Maria’s personal belongings were found in Williams’ possession. She had been strangled to death. Williams later led cops to the site where he had buried mom Natalie Jonkers, 35, several years earlier.

Judge Rosheni Allie acquitted Williams of one charge of rape, as Natalie’s decomposed body could not provide sufficient evidence against him. She noted that in the case of Chantelle, there was DNA to link Williams to her rape and murder. Judge Allie said Williams preyed on young women who were financially vulnerable and lured them to their deaths. She ruled that all the murders were planned and premeditated.

VICTIM: Mom Chantell Matthysen was raped. Picture: Supplied She found Williams guilty of three counts of murder, five counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, six counts of kidnapping and various other charges. Allie highlighted the horrors lived by his ex-wife, who was kidnapped along with her two minor children when Williams tried to flee from police amid the search for Chantelle. He had forced the trio to trek through various farms in the midst of winter, as he continually raped the mother in full view of her children.

The judge slammed Williams saying he pretended to be a “good Samaritan” as he lured the women into his web of deceit and violence. Allie added: “To add insult to injury, he made the families hope they would see their relatives and told a whole host of lies, attempting to absolve himself of all blame.” Chantelle’s mother, Carol Petersen, 51, welcomed the verdict and admitted that she often had to leave the courtroom as details of her daughter’s horrific death were revealed.