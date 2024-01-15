Anti-apartheid activist and theologian, Dr Allan Boesak’s visit to Lavender Hill on Sunday didn’t go as planned. Boesak was in the area after City of Cape Town workers recently repainted over a mural of a Palestinian flag in Wicht Court last week. A viral video of the incident showed residents protesting as the City’s Graffiti Unit painted over the mural.

A large group came out to the council flats to listen to Boesak addressing the community. However, he came up against a group called the Wicht Court Association, who called for more in-depth discussion about the mural. Boesak said there seemed to be confusion in the community regarding the gathering. Pro-Palestinian supporters in Lavender Hill Community welcomes Dr Allan Boesak in solidarity with the community on the Palestinian issue and the graffiti issue. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers A large group came out to the council flats to listen to Boesak addressing the community. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Boesak says: “I think the confusion has been caused by the City and the Democratic Alliance. The DA seems to think it has the right to erase Palestinian flags from walls when it’s put up by people. They are in contradistinction of the constitution, they are in contravention of the constitution.”

He said people have the right to freedom of expression and to express their solidarity with Palestine. Boesak says: “At a time when the government of this country has taken the Israeli government to the world court for genocide. That is a serious situation, but it creates a context for our people to find ways where they in their own as communities can express their support.” Adele Campbell, Chairperson of the Wicht Court Association, says every flat has their own opinion regarding the mural.

Campbell says: “We are not saying that we don’t understand what is going on in Palestine, but we must achieve a consensus to live in peace and harmony afterwards.” A meeting will take place today where one person per household will vote along with two religious leaders to educate and inform residents. A large group came out to the council flats to listen to Boesak addressing the community. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Meanwhile, Ebrahiem Freeman, 61, who painted the mural says that his heart was broken when it was painted over.

Freeman says: “It reminded me of the apartheid years, the years of [John] Vorster and [Hendrik] Verwoerd. Blacks only, whites only. It broke my heart.” Ebrahiem says that are in the process of applying for a permit to repaint the mural. "Yes, we are busy applying so that we can repaint it. It's our small thing to do to show our support."