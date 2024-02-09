The security company owner who is facing murder and attempted murder charges for killing a father of two in Bo-Kaap has been granted bail. It is alleged that Cameron Aberdeen, 31, shot and killed Moegamat Waleed Abrahams, and injured another woman in the hand, a week ago.

A friend of the deceased says Waleed, 48, was running from security officers when he was struck by a bullet. The accused then allegedly fired more shots while he was lying on the ground. Aberdeen, who is the owner of Cerberus Tactical Security (CTS), was arrested.

Yesterday, the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court granted him bail of R5000. His lawyer William Booth handed the court a pile of supporting documents, saying: “He is unmarried and has his father, a retired colonel from South African Police Services, to support. “My client’s passport was given to the investigating officer and he is not a threat to the witnesses.

Waleed Abrahams, a father of two was gunned down in Bo-Kaap on Friday. Picture Supplied Bo-Kaap shooting scene. Picture: Leon Knipe He has no pending cases, outstanding warrants or previous convictions. He plans to plead not guilty.”

The State did not oppose the bail application, although they initially indicated that they would. According to the State, the merits of the case are: “At 1pm a security officer met a young boy and the boy’s father reported an incident and the boy’s father slapped the security official. “The official then went to get his colleagues, the accused, part of the group, confronted the boy’s family and that resulted in the community becoming riotous. The accused and colleagues left the area.

“He [Aberdeen] returned after noticing that his cellphone was missing. The situation was destabilised when the accused returned with the police and a further altercation happened. “A group of residents later on the same day went to the CBD and vandalised the accused’s business. “He returned to Bo-Kaap and the community fought with him by throwing stones and they [security guards] threw back at the residents.”

Booth reiterated that Aberdeen “acted in self-defence”. When the magistrate granted the accused bail, his supporters celebrated. Bo-Kaap resident and client of CTS, Paula Lorang, said the company is doing good work in their community: “We have been facing more issues lately and Law Enforcement and SAPS, even though they were putting in efforts, were unable to assist.