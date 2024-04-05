A Cape Town woman has been recognized as one of the most significant young business leaders in Africa. Bushra Razack, CEO of Philippi Village, scooped the award for best leader in a social enterprise at the 40underForty Africa Awards for the significant impact she has made in her community.

The award ceremony was held on 30 March in Nairobi, Kenya which celebrated the outstanding achievements of young business leaders under the age of forty across various industries. Champions: Award winners pose for photos in Nairobi last Saturday. Picture supplied Bushra tells the Daily Voice: “I am extremely honoured and grateful to be recognized by 40underForty Africa as one of the young Africans striving to make a difference and create a more just and innovative Africa. “This award from Forty Under Forty is a testament to the incredible work being done by young leaders across the continent.”

Her success stems from her ability to bring about lasting change and her steadfast dedication to social entrepreneurship, something she attained at the Philippi Village. Thanks to Bushra's vision, this hidden gem, once an abandoned cement factory, has been converted into a vibrant centre of innovation, sustainability and community involvement. Philippi Village, The Department of Tourism has previously awarded the Philippi Village a 3-star rating, and the Belgian Royal Family has also paid it a visit on a recent state visit to South Africa.

The village has even attracted Hollywood filmmakers who filmed parts of blockbusters like The Maze Runner and Resident Evil at the hub’s film production studio. Bushra says: “Let us continue to collaborate, innovate, and uplift one another as we work towards building a more just, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philippi Village ZA (@philippivillageza) The village now has smart classrooms, film studios, running and bike tracks, skate parks, urban farms, safe workspaces, and even an amphitheatre - this smart township is a bustling hub of activity.