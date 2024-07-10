The Bellville South Community Police Forum wants more boots on the ground to combat crime following the escalation of gangsterism in their community. This is after two men were shot and wounded on Monday night.

CPF spokesperson David Cecil says: “We have many shootings and the latest was that of two men who were shot and are critically injured. “I want people to know about what is happening in the area that has killed many.” One of the victims was shot in the head while the other was shot in the chest.

The suspects are at large. Concerned: David Cecil. Picture: supplied Cecil says: “We had discussed that we want to go back to the area and establish a neighbourhood watch because we need people to be our eyes and ears in the community. We have written to the CPF provincial board and we have been in meetings. We are asking for more police members and the City’s Leap officers to be implemented in Bellville South. “We are of the view that one person dying is one too many. We don’t have resources. We have taken the concerns from the community and escalated it to the powers be and we told them that we need more police offices in the area.

“Visibility will make a huge difference in the community.” Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana says they are investigating Monday’s shooting. “Bellville South police are investigating two attempted murder cases following a shooting incident on Monday 08 July 2024 at around 11:57pm in William Taylor Avenue, Bellville South. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.