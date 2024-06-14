A workshop by non-governmental organisation ‘Athletics for Community Transformation’ will take place this weekend - the second of its kind aimed at people of all ages and athletics capabilities. The workshop will take place at the Guga S’thebe Cultural Centre, King Langalibalele Ave (formerly Washington Avenue), Langa, Cape Town, on Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

Committee coordinator Wesley Neumann says the first workshop was held on February 10 after a series of informal discussions with sports persons and activists within the athletics fraternity. “Leading this initiative is a group of community activists, athletics stalwarts, and track and field participants of yesteryear who value athletic participation in their development and acknowledge the role athletics played in building community identity, pride, and social cohesion. More importantly, sports and athletics played a role in overcoming social ills and creating youth with positive alternatives,” Neumann said. “A secondary objective is to enhance community health and wellness through athletics programmes and community health awareness and intervention activities.”

Leader: Wesley Neumann. Picture: supplied The second workshop will look at “Community Mapping”, described as “the systematic process of identifying, categorising, and documenting available resources within the community you are in to understand, locate, and utilise resources effectively for specific goals to optimise resource utilisation in your community.” Athletics for Community Transformation is an initiative of the Legends of Athletics Foundation founded in 2016. Representative Terrence Smith said both organisations were non-governmental organisations working at a grassroots level and not affiliated to any federations at the moment. “There will be a series of workshops aimed at addressing the systemic issues affecting community sport that need to change,” Smith said.