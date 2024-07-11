If you are sitting high and dry while the weather is woes outside, please spare a thought for those who are not. With thousands of people evacuated and displaced amid the gevaarlike storms battering the Cape this week, there have been appeals to assist organisations working on the ground bringing relief to affected communities.

During a media briefing, Chief Director of Disaster Management Colin Deiner said they would be requesting a disaster classification from national government. The Disaster Risk Management’s Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has been activated, with around over 70 different agencies meeting every day since Friday. Deiner said only the National Disaster Management Centre can classify a disaster. A disaster classification will enable local authorities to unlock “extraordinary measures” to deal with the storm damage.

In terms of donations, Mayco member Safety and Security JP Smith said there’s a need for non-perishable foodstuff, personal hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes and sanitary pads, as well as nappies, baby formula, blankets and construction materials such as wood and corrugated sheeting. Donations can be dropped off at fire stations in Goodwood, Lakeside, Ottery, Roeland Street, Sir Lowry’s Pass, and Strand. Pick n Pay would also be making trolleys available in-store for shoppers to drop donations. Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) has called for mattresses, blankets, non-perishable foodstuff, and 80 litre storage boxes with wheels. Donations can be dropped off at 18 Roeland Street, Cape Town (entrance via City Varsity) from 9am to 5pm.

Gift of the Givers and Mustadafin Foundation has requested donations of food, clothing, blankets or cash. Masjied Nurus Salaam in Belgravia Estate, Athlone, has appealed for assistance after its carpet was destroyed as a result of heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Treasurer Rehaan Mahatey said “the floor needs to be redone to include stormwater drainage”.