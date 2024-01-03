Animal rights organisations in Cape Town say they were inundated with distress calls from across the metro, including the V&A Waterfront, where a New Year’s Eve fireworks display was staged. Last week, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA lost its High Court case after seeking an interdict to halt the V&A Waterfront fireworks show.

The SPCA argued that the klappertjies posed a threat to local wildlife, including endangered and protected species residing in the V&A Waterfront area. The Western Cape High Court dismissed their application and ruled that the five-minute long fireworks display could proceed. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham says a report will soon be made public regarding the impact that the fireworks display at the Waterfront had.

She says: “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was inundated with distress calls on the 1st and 2nd of January 2024, as terrified and injured animals bore the brunt of festive fireworks.” Cape Town's famous New Year's Eve fireworks display at the V&A Waterfront went ahead as scheduled after a court in the Western Cape dismissed the SPCA's attempt to halt it. Picture: Leon Lestrade/Independent Newspapers. Allan Perrins, spokesperson for the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) said yesterday they were still taking distress calls including from the tourist hot spot. Allan adds: “We are still receiving calls from pet owners infuriated by the senseless and unlawful letting off of fireworks across the Metro including calls from irate pet owners living in the vicinity of the V&A Waterfront.”