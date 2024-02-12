A 22-year-old American tourist was stabbed and killed at a backpackers lodge in Green Point. The incident happened on Friday morning at about 11.30am during a bekgeveg in the kitchen of Atlantic Point Backpackers in Cavalcade.

The suspect, a Congolese man, 27, was taken into custody minutes after the murder. Green Point Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Peter Flentov says: “I can confirm that the incident happened at the Atlantic point backpackers. “There had apparently been an argument between the two, in the communal kitchen. The suspect stabbed the guy and apparently he [the suspect] appeared to be in shock after that, he stayed in the kitchen, he did not attempt to flee and he was arrested.

“This did not happen on the street, it was not a mugging, this was not a house robbery that went wrong. “I don’t think the two knew each other, but they were residing at the backpackers. This was an unfortunate incident. This could have happened in New York or London where people have an argument, this was a random incident that could have happened anywhere.” Possible murder weapon. A 22-year-old American tourist was stabbed and killed at a backpackers lodge in Green Point. Picture: Leon Knipe When the Daily Voice visited Atlantic Point Backpackers, a representative only said: “No comment.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that Sea Point police registered a murder case. Van Wyk says: “A 27-year-old male was arrested. Motive is possibly an argument. A knife was handed in as an exhibit. The arrested suspect will appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s court this morning [on Monday], on a murder charge.” Meanwhile, Van Wyk confirmed that cops have arrested three suspects for the murder of Marc Douglas Leukes, who was stabbed to death at the Summer Groove event earlier this month.