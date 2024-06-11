A Bridgetown community project aimed at assisting young boys to fight gender based violence received a boost this week thanks to a donation of bicycles by Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen. The Triple B project started by the Callas Foundation sees 35 boys from Bridgetown and surrounding communities attend weekly workshops to educate them on violence, abuse and sexual consent.

The programme, targeted at boys between the ages of 10 and 16, has been endorsed by the Women Judges Association who is represented by Magistrate Raees Khan and in partnership with the Saartjie Baartman Centre. Founder: Caroline Peters. Picture: supplied Allen explains the bikes will help mentors to conduct house visits as transportation for the project was a concern. At the handover last week, he told the boys: “Respect and kindness are also core components of true masculinity. Let us always treat others with dignity, regardless of their background or beliefs, is crucial. This means listening to others, valuing their opinions, and showing empathy.”

Mentor Clinton Lieberman expressed his thanks saying the mentors will no longer have to walk when they visit Triple B. "The program focuses on at-risk boys. Reaching each boy when he needs our assistance is vital in supporting them to reach their goals." Project founder, Caroline Peters, says they are preparing to host their inaugural camp in the upcoming school holidays.