The City says this critical work is being done on infrastructure to benefit residents, and mense should prepare accordingly.

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate will be implementing seven-hour water outages in several areas this week due to planned work, which will result in disruptions.

The City says in a statement: “Zero-pressure testing and step-testing are part of the installation process for pressure management technology. Tests are done in advance to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure- reducing valves.”

In the affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during this testing period. It is not possible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions.

The City says: “Pressure fluctuations may be experienced, but will be minimised as far as possible.”