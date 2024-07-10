The Bo Kaap , which has become synonymous with its committed stance and support for Palestinian liberation, is gearing up for another huge mural highlighting the right of return for members of the oppressed Middle Eastern nation. Near what is considered to be the largest Palestinian flag mural in the world on a block of flats on Astana Street, another mural has been earmarked for flats on Voetboog Road, as part of the “All Roads Lead to Palestine” project.

The project is a collaboration between artist Nawawie Mathews, Murals for Gaza, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC). The public has been invited to participate and express their support at the site from 10am on Friday and Saturday. Mathews says: “Ever since 2021, when we started painting the Wall 4 All in Salt River, we looked at the symbols of resistance - we have the watermelon, cactus, olive tree, spoons, keys, and the keffiyeh.

“So I've added The Road as a symbol of resistance and then the dream started of ‘how do we get and create this global awareness about all the Palestinians living in the diaspora, how do we encourage them to walk home or go home’.” The image of Handala, a cartoon character by Naji al-Ali, and of a ten year old Palestinian refugee with his back towards the world will also be incorporated, as well as the keffiyeh. The project will see a global collaboration with activists from across the world, painting a similar road, which will then be symbolically and virtually joined to create a singular route, leading displaced Palestinians to their homeland.