The False Bay coastline has recorded the highest number of drownings since the start of the year, authorities have confirmed. In the latest incident on Saturday, a 15-year-old boy drowned at Fish Hoek beach after diving off rocks into the sea.

Lifeguards rescued the teen from the water but despite intensive CPR efforts, the boy was declared dead. This was just one of five fatalities during the month. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and emergency services has had their hands full as they continue to respond to drownings along the coast.

Tragedy struck at Muizenberg Beach on New Year’s Day after two men drowned, while another man is still being sought after he was swept out to sea. It’s understood the three men aged 18, 24 and 28 were caught in a rip current at Sonwabe Beach. A week later, a teenager drowned at Muizenberg Beach while swimming with a friend without adult supervision. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says that drowning incidents around the coastline may have mostly occurred at beaches not protected by lifeguards.

Lambinon explains: “Around the coastline, rip currents appear to remain the greatest cause of bathers getting into difficulty in the surf. “We are also appealing to bathers not to drink alcohol and then go swimming.” The most recent incident at Fish Hoek sent tongues wagging on social media as some witnesses described the incident as heartbreaking, while others commented on beach-curious goers crowding the scene as Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers tried to save the teen’s life.

Meanwhile, Hout Bay resident Archie Moberly, who saved a boy from drowning at Muizenberg Beach on January 6, wants to educate mense about the dangers of swimming unsupervised. Archie was surfing when two kids got into trouble. He managed to rescue a teenage boy but his friend disappeared underwater.

“When it comes to raising awareness I think there are a lot of things to notice, like understanding tides and understanding the ocean,” he says. He says a drowning is not always preceded by cries for help. “I have learnt from that day that drawing isn't someone screaming for help. It's someone very quietly, losing energy and starting to sink.”