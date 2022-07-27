Cape Town City new boy Jordan Bender is honger to show Mzansi what he can do. The Mother City club on Tuesday announced their US Citizen, with the former Orlando City youngster ready to haal uit en wys when the new PSL season kicks off next Friday.

The versatile attacking midfielder can play across a front three, which will give coach Eric Tinkler plenty of options ahead of the club’s maiden Caf Champions League campaign. SIGNING UP: Bender’s a Citizen However, the 21-year-old is keen to make the left wing his own, having competed with former Manchester United star Nani for that role at the start of his career. Bender says: “Playing for Orlando City in the professional environment, it’s tough over there.

“In my rookie season, I was competing with Luis Nani for a spot on the left wing. COMPETE: Ex-United wing Nani “Also [ex-Chelsea and AC Milan’s Brazil striker Alexandre] Pato was there. “But it was good to learn from those players and see their professionalism and their skill level, to be at the top.”

Despite winning youth caps for the US national men’s team, Bender has taken up South African citizenship thanks to his roots from his father’s side. Cape Town City have completed the signing of Florida-born winger Jordan Bender. The 21-year-old has South African roots and previously played for Orlando City and Charlotte Independence. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 26, 2022 And while he is now eligible for Bafana Bafana, he is only focused on making his move to City a success. He says: “A lot of young players get super discouraged when they don’t get that success that other young players get.