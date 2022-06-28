With fans voting for the 30-man squad, WP wing Angelo Davids and flank Nama Xaba are the only players from Kaapstad who made the squad.

Western Province will have two players in the starting XV for Saturday’s Champions Match between the Champions Team and Italy A at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The team will be coached by Currie Cup-winning Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse, with the starting XV featuring none of the players who lifted the trophy with him last week.

BOSS: Jimmy Stonehouse

Pumas prop Dewald Maritz, lock Shane Kirkwood, flank Willie Engelbrecht and fullback Devon Williams will be on the bench, while prop Eduan Swart and centre Alwayno Visagie have both been included as additional squad members.

The squad also features Springboks in Cornal Hendricks (centre) and Embrose Papier (scrumhalf), while Cornal Hendricks, Robert Ebersohn, Clayton Blommetjies and Davids have all represented the Blitzboks