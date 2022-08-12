The All Blacks will go all out to nullify the Springboks’ aerial threat when the two teams lock horns in the second Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday (5.05pm). Visitors New Zealand were second best under the high ball in the first Test in Mbombela last week, and ultimately lost the match 26-10.

It was also during one of these high-ball challenges that All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett thought the had broken his neck, with Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse copping a four-week ban for his role in the collision. READY FOR BATTLE: Beauden Barrett Barrett, who will play off the bench on Saturday with coach Ian Foster opting to start Richie Mo’Unga at flyhalf as one of four changes to his team, recalls: “It was quite a big collision and I did think the worst instantly - especially when I was on the ground and - I can’t remember who it was - told me to stay still. “It wasn't until [the doctor] came on and asked me, 'Can you move your fingers? Your toes?' I was relieved to have passed those tests. I eventually sat up and was able to walk off and get on with it.

“But there was a fearful period there for a minute or so where you do think of the worst. It’s quite scary when you go over backwards and you find yourself come down on your head and shoulders.” This is the news we like to hear.#RSAvNZL #TRC2022 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 10, 2022 Of his assessment of the challenge, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus hit back on Twitter: “Spot on! An area of the game that requires courage and technique, and as you say injuries are part of the contest. We hope you get well soon and recover from this traumatic experience.” Of countering the Springbok’s high-ball game, Barrett says: “It’s something we expected from South Africa in terms of the high ball collision and contest.

“I don’t think they’ll change anything. “We’ll continue to be courageous and get up. “Our escorters have to… legally stop that chaser from running a good line and allowing that mid-air collision.”

Samisoni Taukei'aho is looking forward to the challenge of a packed Ellis Park.#RSAvNZL #TRC2022 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 8, 2022 Victory for South Africa in what will be Frans Malherbe’s 50th Test match, will condemn the All Blacks to their fifth defeat in their last six outings. In the tournament’s other clash on Saturday, Argentina host Australia at 9.10pm. South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche.