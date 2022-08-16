Tottenham boss Antonio Conte continued his bots with Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel after their touchline rol on Sunday night with a late-night Instagram post. Both coaches were sent off at the final whistle after they were booked after two clashes during the heated 2-2 Premier League London derby draw at Stamford Bridge.

…red card on the pitch but still valid on social media.



Antonio Conte’s late night message to Tuchel on Instagram 😀⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lmYFxDEuKR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022 Maar Conte was nog ’ie klaar nie, with the Italian posting on Instagram: “Lucky I didn’t see you... making you trip over would have been well deserved…”, with a picture of Tuchel running past him on the touchline celebrating Reece James putting the Blues 2-1 in ahead in the 77th minute. The post has since been deleted. The bosses first got in each other’s faces after Spurs equalised in the 68th minute, with Tuchel unhappy that no foul was given for a challenge on Kai Havertz, with both of them getting booked by referee Anthony Taylor.