UWC Sport has refreshed its look to do away wit ye pains of the past and go to the future with a new symbol for the university’s sport. “Bushies” was the popular term used by the university’s sports teams, adopted from the institution’s nickname “Bush”.

However, after concerns were raised about how the term “carries apartheid connotations, is considered derogatory, and lacks any substance”, UWC began plans to change it. With these concerns in mind, the university’s leadership has decided to bid farewell to the old moniker and embrace a fresh identity: the Caracals. This new name draws inspiration from the stealthy wild cat which roams the university’s nature reserve. [𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛] 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗲 - 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘀 | 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗔 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗘𝗿𝗮@UWConline Transforms Its Identity: From ‘Bushies’ to ‘Caracals’



UWC's Director of Sport Mandla Gagayi explains: "The caracal's characteristics mirror those of UWC students and staff - resilient, agile, well-honed and capable of punching above its weight.