Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping Raheem Sterling can blast away their striking blues at Southampton on Tuesday at 8.45pm. With just five goals scored in four Premier League matches this season, a trip to St Mary’s could prove a potential banana skin for Blues, who are looking to keep up with early pacesetters Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Having let £97m flop hitman Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan on loan, Thomas Tuchel doesn’t have a senior No.9 to lead his attack, despite being linked to Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. LENGTHY MEDICAL: Wesley Fofana But after Raheem Sterling, who arrived from Manchester City for £47m earlier this month, scored his first goals for the Blues to rescue his 10 teammates in 2-1 over Leicester, Tuchel is calling for more. The German says: “He is here to score and he is never shy to say it and take this responsibility.

“It’s on us to give him the opportunities, but there is not one percent of doubt to do it because he has done it for years and years in this league. “He is mobile, he is dangerous, he breaks the lines.” On the other end of the pitch, the Blues are being made to wait to complete the £70m transfer of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana after he reportedly flew to the US for a more thorough medical.