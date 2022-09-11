What was supposed to be a joyous occasion at Cape Town Stadium over the weekend turned into hartseer for South Africa, as both the country’s Sevens teams crashed out early in the World Cup. With the finals being played late last night, South Africa’s participation in the Cup tournament ended on Saturday night already, when the Blitzboks were stunned 24-14 by Ireland in their quarterfinal clash.

PAINFUL: Bok Ronald Brown Coach Paul Delport’s women’s team, meanwhile, were hoeka out of the running for the big prize, klapped 29-0 in their Round of 16 clash against France. While Delport’s charges were always going to be up against it, Powell’s men were expected to go all the way in what was his last tournament in charge of the team. Ronald Brown summed up best the disappointment in their camp, saying: “It’s always sore losing in front of a home crowd, especially this one.

“The World Cup is quite big for us, so it’s disappointing considering all the preparation and hard work that went into it…” 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 @Neil5Powell after his golden reign as Blitzbok coach came to an end: "The thing I will treasure most will be the human beings I coached" - more here: https://t.co/M6SErWzPZU#BestOfUs #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/w0zxILVH4m — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) September 11, 2022 The Blitzboks returned to action yesterday and again disappointment their fans, going down 26-19 to Argentina in the fifth-place playoff. Ireland, meanwhile, went on to face New Zealand in their semifinal and had their road halted by the Kiwis in a 17-10 defeat.

World Series champions Australia went down to Fiji in the other semi 38-14, with the Kiwis and the Fijians locking horns in the final of the Championship decider after this paper had gone to print last night. Point scorers: South Africa - Tries: JC Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Shaun Williams Conversions: Ronald Brown, Shaun Williams