Despite last winning a trophy back in 2008, Australian Postecoglou made a vrag changes to his team for the match, as the two teams finished 1-1 after 90 minutes with Fulham winning 5-3 on penalties.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglou copped some criticism from pundits and fans following his team’s defeat to Fulham in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Drukked on whether he was not prioritising cup competitions, Postecoglou says: “It is my priority [the cups] but there is no European football so how am I going to find out about our players? What opportunity would I have to do that other than the game? They are all part of our club.

“We thought they’d be able to bring a different energy and that doesn’t mean the cup or any game isn’t our priority.”

Spurs are unbeaten in the league to date after winning two of their three games and drawing the other.