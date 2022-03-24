Bangladesh’s Tigers mauled the Proteas at Centurion Park last night, to claim a historic 2-1 series win over South Africa.

Tigers coach Russell Domingo made no secret of the fact that they came to South Africa to make history and become the first Bangladesh side to win on Mzansi’s soil. And they did just that, winning yesterday’s match by nine wickets.

It was 1-1 in the three match series heading into the final encounter, with Bangladesh winning the first match by 38 runs at Centurion Park before SA hit back at the Wanderers with a seven-wicket win.

So when SA skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first yesterday, they not only chased big runs but a series win.

And despite Janneman Malan’s 39 at the top of the order and a brave 28 by Keshav Maharaj at the back-end of the innings, SA simply didn’t have an answer for Taskin Ahmed (5/35) and his Tigers teammates as they were bowled out for just 154.

The hosts were always going to struggle to defend that score and when they changed ends, found Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal (87*) and Litton Das in top form.

The duo put on 127 for the first wicket, with Shakib-Al-Hasan (18*) joining Tamim to take Bangladesh home.

