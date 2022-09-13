Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool troops will span saam in their fight against their poor start to the season when they welcome Ajax to Anfield for their Champions League Group A meeting on Tuesday at 9pm. After getting a harde (4-1) pak slae from Napoli last week and currently being seventh on the Premier League log after just two wins from six matches, coach Klopp and his team are in a war to get their season back on track.

Having had a meeting a week in which they could reflect on their Naples nightmare, Klopp believes they are ready to bounce back - even after announcing that they have lost a soldier for the clash, with Andy Robertson ruled out because of a knee injury. INJURY BLOW: Andy Robertson Up against an Ajax team that lost Antony and Lisandro Martinex (both Manchester United), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund) and Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon) among others during the off-season, the Reds will be confident heading into the clash. Klopp says: “We had a meeting, showed them [the players] the situations and I didn’t have to say a lot [about Napoli]. The players know. We brought ourselves to this situation.