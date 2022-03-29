The Proteas will look to blow away Bangladesh in the two-Test series with a hele nuwe bowling attack.

With six of their players - Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen - all ruled out of the series which starts in Durban on Thursday because of IPL duty, South Africa’s selectors are yet to make up their mind as to who they will play in the first encounter.

Of the players who chose to play in the IPL instead of the Test series, captain Dean Elgar says he had discussions with each of them and is happy that they are still committed to the Test team.

But he warns: “We lost a few Test caps, but it’s a great opportunity for guys to step up and put other players under pressure.”

Plan B in the bowling department is coming from the likes of seamers Daryn Dupavillon, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman and Lizaad Williams and spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.

Playing in Durban, Elgar reveals that they are toying with the idea of playing two frontline spinners, saying: “All options at the moment are available to us… the two-spinner option in Durban is very much a talking point. It’s about the best way for us to get 20 wickets.”

Humiliated by Bangladesh’s Tigers in the ODI series 2-1, Elgar admits they are still hurting.

He says: “What happened in the ODI series has hurt quite a lot of players, even myself who wasn’t involved. I’m still pretty hurt about the result.

“I’d like to think that fuelled us a little bit more and that the hunger is going to be right up there. “We know this Bangladesh side not side is not the one of old - they’ve got a westernised coaching staff [led by former SA coach Russell Domingo], who changed their mindset with regards to how to play cricket in South Africa.

“So I think the contest will be a good one.”

