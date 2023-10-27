Temba Bavuma is fit and ready to take the lead again for South Africa’s Proteas as they resume their search for an elusive gold in India. Taking the field on Friday at 10.30am against Pakistan in Chennai, India, Bavuma will be in the middle for the coin toss after missing their last two matches because of illness.

Watching from the stands as South Africa ripped England apart by 229 runs last weekend, before smashing Bangladesh by 149 runs earlier in the week, Bavuma says of his return: “I am feeling a lot better. I do feel close to normal physically. “Obviously as a player you want to be playing, it was frustrating. There wasn’t really much I could do from their point of view. Pakistan look to get their #CWC23 campaign back on track against an in-form South Africa unit 🏏#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/OSLvyymrTr — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 27, 2023 “But I take comfort in the fact that Aiden [Markram] came in as the leader and he did a very good job. “Reeza [Hendricks] as well with the opportunities that he is given [to open the batting in my place]. “He did what you’d expect from a replacement player. So, I guess from that, there was comfort.”