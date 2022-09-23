Ernst van Rhyn is expected to lead a new-look Stormers side in their United Rugby Championship opener against Connacht at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday at 2.30pm. With coach John Dobson naming his side today, Van Rhyn is set to be the only of last season’s captain’s in the starting XV, with Steven Kitshoff on Springbok duty and Salmaan Moerat only joining the squad this week from the national camp.

Van Rhyn, 25, is a Maties homeboy, having represented the university before hitting the big time and will undoubtedly feel at home leading a Cape side that will look completely different from the one that won the tournament last season. Having claimed a few awards last season, Evan Roos will be looking to pick up where he left off in a DHL Stormers jersey when our season gets underway in Stellenbosch on Saturday. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/FU5sq66FlD — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 22, 2022 Having signed fullback Clayton Blommetjies for Warrick Gelant and Samoan Alapati Leiua to boost their midfield ranks, the Stormers will also rely heavily on their academy players coming through. Flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu, who Dobson hinted earlier in the week could do a job at centre - much like injured ace Damian Willemse did last season and centre Suleiman Hartzenberg are two of the players expected to have big seasons this year.

And while they haven’t brought in that many players, Van Rhyn is excited to show off the new Stormers team. He says: “We had a good off-season, good preparation and we’re excited to get going now. “We had a good pre-season, we want to show what we’ve been working on. “There are some expectations and hopefully we can meet that. I’m really excited to get going.”

Getting to grips with the racetrack in Stellenbosch.



URC weekend fixtures Friday Zebre v Sharks (6.30pm), Glasgow v Cardiff, Leinster v Benetton (both 8.35pm)