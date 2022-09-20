Following injuries to a number of midfielders, the Stormers have brought in Samoan international centre Alapati Leiua for the new season. The 33-year-old Leiua played Super Rugby for the Hurricanes for many years, before moving north to feature for Wasps and the Bristol Bears in England.

He has also earned 31 Test caps for Samoa, and played four matches for his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Leiua’s most recent club was Vannes in France, but the two-year deal was not completed after the team said he “did not pass the medical examinations required by the protocol of the Ligue Nationale de Rugby”. New signing Alapati Leiua can't wait to get going as a DHL Stormer ⛈️



🗣️ 'This is a great chance to work with some talented young players and experience a completely new rugby culture, so I can't wait to get stuck in'#iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/0LSwfo1OZH — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 20, 2022 But Stormers coach John Dobson said in a statement on Tuesday that Leiua will play a key role in helping to develop young midfielders at the Stormers, following injuries to Ruhan Nel (neck) and Juan de Jongh (ankle), and the departure of Rikus Pretorius overseas.

“Alapati is a proven performer who will give us a hard edge in midfield, while also mentoring some of the talented youngsters we have here,” Dobson said. “We saw the huge influence Jamie Roberts had in a short time here two years ago, and we are expecting Alapati to play a similar role for us this season. “We are looking forward to seeing the impact he makes here, both on and off the field.”

Please help us welcome our new signing, the Samoan Juggernaut @alapatz. He is ready to run through brick walls for our team 🦾. #iamastormer #dhldelivers #XFactor pic.twitter.com/d019Z67pL3 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 20, 2022 Leiua added: “We all saw this team play some incredible rugby last season, and I want to add to that with my skills. “This is a great chance to work with some talented young players and experience a completely new rugby culture, so I can’t wait to get stuck in.” The defending champions start their United Rugby Championship season against Connacht in Stellenbosch on Saturday (2.30pm kickoff).