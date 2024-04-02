Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola insists his Premier League champions is nog steeds daai ouens. City were held to a goalless stalemate by second-placed Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a heavyweight clash on Sunday.

Having beaten City 1-0 in their previous meeting in the campaign, Mikel Arteta’s manne shut out a Guardiola team in both league games to hold a one-point lead on City with nine games left to play this season. Improving: Boss Mikel Arteta. Picture: EPA/PETER POWELL But the real winners from the result were Liverpool, who pulled two points clear of their rivals that the top of the table. With the Reds on 67 points, Arsenal on 65 and City on 64, the top three are only separated by three points.

Pep, whose span are still on course to repeat last season’s treble, says of the title race: “Many things we can be better, but I am satisfied. [From] my point of view, still we are the team [to beat]. “We will not be here at semifinal of FA Cup, quarterfinal of Champions League and fighting for Premier League title [if we are not the team]. “[Are Liverpool now favourites?] Yes. Always who is first is favourite. Second favourite is Arsenal. Third we are. It’s not in our hands.”