Stellenbosch ran riot in England at the weekend to lift the Premier League NextGen Cup on Saturday.
The winners of last season’s Diski Challenge klapped Leicester 7-2 in the U21 Midlands tournament.
Stellies boss Steve Barker will be pleased to see his academy graduates give such a brilliant performance, with a number of his recent graduates to the first team shine ahead of the PSL season’s kickoff this weekend.
PSL squad member and captain Devin Titus led from the front, as he completed a stunning hattrick inside 21 minutes.
Titus gave his team a 2-0 lead before Kieyan Pennant pulled on back, but he restored his side’s two-goal cushion with his third. But the Foxes would not go away as Amani Richards made it 3-2 on 27 minutes.
But the goals kept coming when Kyle Jurgens’s long-range rocket made 4-2.
After the break, Mervin Boji added a brace, before another new first-teamer Oswin Andries completed the rout.