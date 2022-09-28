Stormers star Hacjivah Dayimani is not a man to do things halfpad, he goes all in. Ask anyone who saw images of him still drinking champagne in his matchday Stormers kit days after the team had won the United Rugby Championship last season.

To Dayimani it was time to celebrate, and he did so in typically unique fashion. So when the Stormers kicked off their new season in their 38-15 win over Connacht in Stellenbosch last weekend, business returned as usual. WORK HARD, PLAY HARD: Stormer Hacjivah Dayimani Not for Dayimani, though, who was still in celebratory mode, having turned 25 the day before.

His celebrations took on a different style this time around, with the looseforward first helping to set up Andre-Hugo Venter’s 62nd minute try in the left corner, before scoring in the right corner himself after a superb linebreak. Such is his utility that Dayimani, who is also a dangerous No.8, can play anywhere in the back row and such is his skill and pace that he could easily slot in on the wing as well. 📔 Dobbo's Diary: We are back at DHL Stadium this weekend and the team want to show what it means to have you in the stands cheering us on as we take on Edinburgh. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/YUzWVcPQeX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 27, 2022 But he is going all-in for the No.7 jersey and says: “The whole season I played seven, I provably played two or three games at No.8 last season, so I think seven is actually the position I favour at this point. But wherever the coach picks me, I am comfortable.”