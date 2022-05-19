Cape Town’s eie Red Devils hero Quinton Fortune says new boss Erik Ten Hag’s first job at Manchester United is to build the regte team gees. Ten Hag has a helse job when takes over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick after a disastrous season that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fired in November.

United go to Crystal Palace on the final weekend looking to hang onto sixth place from rivals West Ham, who are two points behind them. PRIORITY: Coach Erik ten Hag The difference between sixth and seventh is a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League. But wherever they finish now, Fortune says Ten Hag has to get United on the same page mentally before they can have success on the pitch.

The Kewton legend tells the club’s website: “First of all, it’s good to sign Erik ten Hag up because we have the manager now for the next three years, three-and-a-half years, and what he first needs to do is create a good team spirit. 🎯 Three in a row from @QuintonFortune! 💯



Catch Quinny at Old Trafford this Saturday, as he returns for our #LegendsOfTheNorth charity match 🔥#MUFC | @MU_Foundation — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2022 “I was very fortunate to listen to the boss [Alex Ferguson] at Carrington a few weeks ago and he mentioned a simple thing like the team spirit we had, when we ate together at the canteen. “It’s something very simple, that a lot of people miss, but that created that bond.