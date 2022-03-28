Mignon Du Preez broke a billion hearts when she struck a boundary off the final ball of another gripping Women’s World Cup clash to send India crashing out of the competition.

It was a night of absolute drama with South Africa requiring three runs off two balls for victory when Du Preez hit a drive straight down long off's throat.

But ecstasy turned to agony when umpire Jacqueline Williams called Du Preez back after television replays indicated that Deepti Sharma had overstepped.

Shabnim Ismail took a single off the resultant free hit before Du Preez sent both the South African and West Indies changerooms - the Windies now qualify for the semis at the expense of India - into raptures with the winning hit off the last ball.

Du Preez, 52*, says: “Thanks to God who even gave me a no-ball. He’s definitely on my side.”

It was the Proteas highest successful run-chase at a World Cup, and the third best overall, with Du Preez finishing unbeaten on 55 as South Africa edged over the line with three wickets to spare in reply to India’s 274/7.

For all Du Preez's heroics at the end, the record run chase was perfectly set up by Laura Wolvaardt, scored 80 off 79 balls.

South Africa face England in their semifinal on Thursday, with Australia and the Windies crossing swords on Wednesday.

[email protected]