Manchester City retained their Premier League title on a dramatic final day on Sunday evening. Leading second-placed Liverpool by a point with 90 minutes to play, City needed to come from 2-0 down to beat Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa 3-2 at home and hold off Jurgen Klopp’s relentless Reds.

But it was ampertjies or the Reds were crowned. With former Reds ace Philipe Coutinho adding a second-half strike to Matty Cash’s first-half header, the crown was there for the taking and all the Reds had to do was klap Wolves. HEROIC FAIL: Reds’ Jurgen Klopp But with Wolves’ Pedro Neto having silenced the Kop after just two minutes for the first goal of the match and Sadio Mane equalising in the 24th minute, the Reds needed to get their noses in front with 15 minutes to play.

And then City showed why they are the champs now, scoring three goals (two via superb sub Ilkay Gundogan and one thanks to Rodri) in the space of five minutes to shatter the Reds’ quadruple dream. Jurgen Klopp’s team found their mojo in the end, with Mo Salah and Andy Robertson making it 3-1 for them. But City did enough to win the league. Elsewhere on the final day, Spurs made sure of a place in the Champions League with a 5-0 pak sale of Norwich, with a Dejan Kulusevski brace sandwiching a Harry Kane strike, while Heung-Min Son made it 5-0 with his 22nd and 23rd league goals of the season.