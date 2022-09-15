Manchester United’s new Brazilians Antony and Casemiro are out to prove a point when they face Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday (6.45pm). United were stunned 1-0 by Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last Thursday and winger Antony, who announced himself with a debut goal in a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the start of the month, is now out to shoot down Sheriff, who beat Omonia FC 3-0 in their first outing.

CHASING A STARTING BERTH: Casemiro Antony says: “Unfortunately, we lost the last home game, [but] we now need to focus 100 percent on the away game and bring the three points home.” He adds: “We'll face difficulties. We know it will be a tough game. “[But] everybody knows about the greatness of Manchester United, so we’ll go on the pitch and honour this important badge.”

💬 @Antony00 is relishing the prospect of a first European trip as a Red...#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2022 Casemiro, a new arrival from Real Madrid, has his own point to prove. Playing second fiddle to Scott McTominay since his arrival at the club, the Brazilian says he is now settled in and is eyeing a regular starting berth. With only one start, against Sociedad, in four outings thus far, Casemiro says: “I’m really happy with my teammates, they’re always helping me. “The coaching team always explaining things clearly to me, I’m doing really well.”