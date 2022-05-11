Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is hoping his defensive crisis doesn’t pootjie them in a sprint to the finish with Premier League title rivals Liverpool. Heading into tonight’s crucial 9.15pm clash against Wolves at Molineux, Guardiola is skarrelling for solutions with key defenders Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker all ruled out for the run-in.

And with the Reds in action against Aston Villa last night, Jurgen Klopp’s manne could be level with City on 86 log points, although Guardiola’s champions will still be top by virtue of the superior goal difference of four. With the stakes getting higher, any slip-up now could cost the hobbling holders and the GOOD VIBES: Wolves players Spaniard called on his men to find a way to keep winning and stay ahead of the quadruple-chasing Reds.

Guardiola says: “We are who we are for the next three games with the players we have. We have problems in one department, the others will solve it. “Hopefully we can do it. Both teams have done another impressive season. We know what we have to do, we will try to be there. “[Tonight] is a final for us, an opportunity to arrive in the last game with the title in our hands. It’s massive for us.”

Following Wolves’ fightback from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend, Guardiola is wary of Bruno Lage’s eighth-placed Euro-chasing span. He adds: “It’s not about the last result at Stamford Bridge. The games they win, we know how good the team is.”